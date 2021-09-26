Top 5

Stories

Tony Awards

Tony Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

By
tony awards 2021 red carpet James Monroe Iglehart
James Monroe Iglehart arrives at the 74th annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theatre, in New York on September 26, 2021. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
86
20 / 86
podcast

James Monroe Iglehart

In a black tuxedo. 

Back to top