Top 5

Stories

Tony Awards

Tony Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

By
tony awards 2021 red carpet Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis arrives at the 74th annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theatre, in New York on September 26, 2021. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
86
18 / 86
podcast

Norm Lewis

In a navy tuxedo. 

Back to top