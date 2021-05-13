Jana Kramer

New beginnings. The One Tree Hill actress took to Instagram in May 2021 to share a topless photo — and flash her “Serenity” tattoo — after getting a breast augmentation on April 1.

She captioned the post: “This next chapter, this next me is free. She’s happy. Even by herself … I’m really to be in love with myself, and that includes my body. I have no idea what tomorrow holds. All I know is Was good enough before and I’m good enough now. I am grateful to all of you who have helped me find my strength. No one can’t take it away from me again.”