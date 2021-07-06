Paulina Porizkova, 56, Turns Up the Heat With a Nude Selfie: ‘I Was Bored’

Paulina Porizkova

If you’ve got it, flaunt it! The model stripped down to take a nude selfie — and for good reason.

“My hotel Eden in Rome, has, besides a beautiful room I’m staying in, this pretty happening bathroom,” she captioned her July 2021 Instagram post. “After work and a leisurely bath, I was bored, which led to this celebration of narcissism, the naked selfie. What else was there to do? I mean, besides things like reading a good book or watching Italian TV. But it made me wonder what would happen if you gave a man a mirror and a camera and lots of spare time, versus a woman.”

She added: “And for all of you who have a rough time with nudity, the threat will not be a safe place for you. Godspeed.😁”