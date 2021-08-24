Paulina Porizkova Dancing Topless Is Honestly Goals: ‘Carpe Diem’

Paulina Porizkova

Letting loose! The model showed off her insane figure while dancing around in underwear and a blazer. “Just put some Bee Gees on and I can’t help dancing. And in this case, strutting my stuff for @lamag,” she captioned her August 2021 Instagram post. “As you can see, this was a fun, relaxed shoot helmed by @jill.greenberg. It always helps to be photographed by a woman when you’re at your most vulnerable — whether physically or emotionally naked.”

Porizkova added: “Ironically, ‘staying alive’ is exactly what we’re fortunate enough to do as we age. Carpe diem!”