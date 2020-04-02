Celebrity Style

Proof Tracee Ellis Ross Loves to Rock a Bold Shade of Lipstick No Matter the Occasion — From Self-Quarantine to a Snowstorm

By
Tracee Ellis Ross Wears Her Trademark Red Lipstick While Self-Isolating
 Courtesy of Tracee Ellis Ross/Instagram
5
4 / 5

January 14, 2020

The stunner posted a series of photos from the set of Black-ish wearing burgundy lipstick.

Back to top