Rocking Out

Here for the hair! The Dancing With the Stars host paid tribute to Freddie Mercury with a fabulous new ‘do for season 30’s Queen night in November 2021.

“Back in the ‘70s with Queen making a big impact in music, they wore shags — the whole group, whether it was curly, straight or wavy,” hairstylist Kim Kimble said via Banks’ Instagram Stories. “So this is our modern day version.”