Pics

Inside Us Weekly’s Most Stylish New Yorkers Party 2019 With Lil’ Kim, La La Anthony, Real Housewives and More

By
Jessenia Villegos and Jaimie Wilson Us Weekly Most Stylish Party
 Dave Kotinsky for Us Weekly
24
25 / 24

Coordination Is Key

Social media influencer Jessenia Gallegos and musician Jaimie Wilson both wore all-black outfits.

Back to top