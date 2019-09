Ramy Brook Sharp

The kickass fashion designer founded Ramy Brook in 2010, at the age of 40. She was unhappy with what was in her closet and seeked to create a line of luxe, elevated basics for women. Now, her line is in stores like Bergdof Goodman, Saks and Bloomingdale’s, with A-list clients like Cindy Crawford, Gabrielle Union and Mila Kunis.