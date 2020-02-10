Oscars

Newly Single Vanessa Hudgens Owns the ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars Afterparty Carpet

By
Vanessa Hudgens Stuns in Solo Appearance at Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty Following Austin Butler Split Oscars 2020
 Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
5
4 / 5

Shine Bright Like a Diamond

She also showed off very subtle jewlery — rings and drop-down earrings by Azza Fahmy.

Back to top