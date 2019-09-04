Celebrity Style See the Best Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion Moments From the 2019 Venice Film Festival By Marisa Petrarca September 4, 2019 David Fisher/Shutterstock 37 38 / 37 Kristen Stewart The Twilight star rocked a standout red metallic ruffle gown for the Seberg premiere on August 30. Back to top More News We’re Treating Our Furry Friends to This Luxe Pet Food Subscription Service Diana: Case Solved - The Definitive Account that Proves What Really Happened Struggling With Keto? Why Noom Might Be Right for You More News