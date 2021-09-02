Celebrity Style

See the Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2021 Venice Film Festival: Photos 

By
Venice Film Festival 2021 Red Carpet Fashion Barbara Palvin
 Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
29
13 / 29
podcast
Immunity_Boost_Ad_600x338

Barbara Palvin

In an Armani Privé number on Wednesday, September 1, at the Parallel Mothers premiere.

Back to top