Celebrity Style

See the Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2021 Venice Film Festival: Photos 

By
Cynthia Erivo 2 Red Carpet Fashion From the 2021 Venice Film Festival
 David Fisher/Shutterstock
64
21 / 64
podcast

Cynthia Erivo

In a metallic Schiaparelli number on Friday, September 3, at the Dune premiere.

Back to top