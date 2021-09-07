Celebrity Style See the Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2021 Venice Film Festival: Photos By Samantha Holender September 7, 2021 IPA/Shutterstock 64 19 / 64 Dakota Johnson In a metallic silver Gucci gown on Friday, September 3, at The Lost Daughter premiere. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Live Like a Celebrity With a Visit to the Iconic The Georgian Santa Monica Hotel Every Former Playmate Who’s Spoken Out Against Hugh Hefner: Holly Madison and More RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce and Legal Woes: Everything We Know So Far More News