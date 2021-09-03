Celebrity Style

See the Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2021 Venice Film Festival: Photos 

By
See the Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2021 Venice Film Festival: Photos
 Simone Comi/IPA/Shutterstock
42
13 / 42
podcast

Elisabetta Pellini

In a Moi Mimi dress and Le Silla shoes on Thursday, September 2, at The Hand of God premiere. 

Back to top