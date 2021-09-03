Celebrity Style

See the Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2021 Venice Film Festival: Photos 

By
See the Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2021 Venice Film Festival: Photos
 Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
42
12 / 42
podcast

Jessica Chastain

In a beaded blue Elie Saab gown on Thursday, September 2, while arriving at the film festival. 

Back to top