Celebrity Style

See the Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2021 Venice Film Festival: Photos 

By
See the Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2021 Venice Film Festival: Photos
 Simone Comi/IPA/Shutterstock
12
2 / 12
podcast
Immunity_Boost_Ad_600x338

Luisa Ranieri

In a Stella McCartney linen suit on Wednesday, September 1, while arriving at Hotel Excelsior Lido. 

Back to top