Celebrity Style

See the Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2021 Venice Film Festival: Photos 

By
See the Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2021 Venice Film Festival: Photos
 LAURENT LAURENT VU/SIPA/Shutterstock
12
10 / 12
podcast
Immunity_Boost_Ad_600x338

Marta Losito

In a pink Valentino mini dress on Wednesday, September 1, while arriving at the film festival. 

Back to top