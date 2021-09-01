Celebrity Style

See the Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2021 Venice Film Festival: Photos 

By
See the Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2021 Venice Film Festival: Photos
 LAURENT LAURENT VU/SIPA/Shutterstock
12
3 / 12
podcast
Immunity_Boost_Ad_600x338

Paola Turani

In a knitted Missoni gown on Wednesday, September 1, while arriving at Hotel Excelsior Lido. 

Back to top