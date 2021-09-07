Celebrity Style

See the Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2021 Venice Film Festival: Photos 

By
Roberta Ruiu Red Carpet Fashion From the 2021 Venice Film Festival
 MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Roberta Ruiu

In a velvet Alessandra Gallo gown on Tuesday, September 7, at the La Caja premiere.

