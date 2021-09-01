Celebrity Style

See the Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2021 Venice Film Festival: Photos 

By
See the Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2021 Venice Film Festival: Photos
 Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
12
11 / 12
podcast
Immunity_Boost_Ad_600x338

Sarah Gadon

In a Giorgio Armani grey suit on Wednesday, September 1, at the Jury photo call.

Back to top