Celebrity Style

See the Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2021 Venice Film Festival: Photos 

By
See the Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2021 Venice Film Festival: Photos
 David Fisher/Shutterstock
42
9 / 42
podcast

Zendaya

In a Valentino couture gown and blazer on Friday, September 3, at the Dune photo call. 

Back to top