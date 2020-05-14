Celebrity Style

Vera Wang, 70, Is Modeling Super Stylish Looks in Quarantine and People Cannot Get Enough

By
Vera Wang, 70, Stuns Modeling Chic Looks at Home in Quarantine
 Courtesy of Vera Wang/Instagram
7
2 / 7

May 9, 2020

“The lewk is 🔥🔥🔥” she wrote in the accompanying caption. As is she! 

Back to top