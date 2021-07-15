Celebrity Style

Victoria Beckham and Reebok’s New Collab Is Having a Major Monochromatic Moment

By
Victoria Beckhams Latest Reebok Collab Starts Just 80 Photos
 Courtesy of Reebok
5
5 / 5
podcast

VB Cropped Puffer Jacker

Available for $250, the winter jacket is super chic. 

Back to top