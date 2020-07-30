Swim Style

See Your Fave Victoria’s Secret Models, Angels and Alum Wearing Swimwear in Real Life: Pics

By
Alessandra Ambrosio Spends A Fun Day At The Beach Playing Volleyball
Alessandra Ambrosio. MEGA
19
1 / 19
Podcasts Promo
Mask - V2 - 7.30.20

Alessandra Ambrosio

The model rocked a tiny gold bikini in Malibu, playing beach volleyball with friends in August.

Back to top