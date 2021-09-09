Paulina Porizkova

Glow getter! The model took to Instagram in September 2021 to share a sexy bikini pic — and spilled the secret to her full-body shimmer.

“For my recent job in LA, slathered in Laura Geller gold-flecked body oil,” she started off her caption, giving a shout-out to the $25 product. “My daughter-in-law @colleenotcasek came to visit the set, and took this photo by the very glamorous grill — which was not a part of the photo shoot.”

Porizkova added: “For those of you who are tempted to tell me to eat a burger, I’m tempted to tell you NOT to eat one. But won’t. Body shaming is so last decade. Let’s celebrate who we are, wrinkles and imperfections and all.”