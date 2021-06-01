Swim Style

See Your Fave Victoria’s Secret Models, Angels and Alum Wearing Swimwear in Real Life: Pics

Paulina Porizkova, 56, Shows Off Unbelievable Body in Itty-Bitty Bikini
Paulina Porizkova

Beach babe! The supermodel soaked up the sun and showed off her amazing figure in a teeny gold bikini that’s been sitting in her closet for years.

“A vacation pick: doing my best impersonation of a wood pillar. In a string bikini. This one is probably about five years old, but it’s become a recent favorite,” she captioned her June 2021 Instagram post. “This is why I hold onto all my clothing, I always seem to like it better a few years down the line. When it’s no longer fashionable or worn by everyone 😜.”

