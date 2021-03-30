Winnie Harlow Pairs Bikini With Estimated $1.5 Million Worth of Diamonds

Winnie Harlow

Bling on the beach! The model stunned in a tie-dye pink bikini while on vacation in Miami, but what really caught our eye was her blinding jewelry.

According to Kathryn Money from Brilliant Earth, Harlow’s diamond necklace costs a pretty penny. The sparkly piece is anywhere from 22 to 26 carats. “Depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the stones, we estimate the cost of the necklace between $1 million to $1.25 million,” she tells Us.

The model’s diamond earrings are also valued “between $25,000 to $30,000.”