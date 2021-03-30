Swim Style

See Your Fave Victoria’s Secret Models, Angels and Alum Wearing Swimwear in Real Life: Pics

By
Winnie Harlow Pairs Bikini With Estimated $1.5 Million Worth of Diamonds
 Courtesy of Winnie Harlow/Instagram
35
1 / 35
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

Winnie Harlow

Bling on the beach! The model stunned in a tie-dye pink bikini while on vacation in Miami, but what really caught our eye was her blinding jewelry. 

According to Kathryn Money from Brilliant Earth, Harlow’s diamond necklace costs a pretty penny. The sparkly piece is anywhere from 22 to 26 carats. “Depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the stones, we estimate the cost of the necklace between $1 million to $1.25 million,” she tells Us

The model’s diamond earrings are also valued “between $25,000 to $30,000.” 

Back to top