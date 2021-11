Justin Timberlake

“What can you say when a force like @virgilabloh is taken too soon?” the “Suit & Tie” singer shared via Instagram on Sunday alongside a black-and-white shot of his late friend. “You gave the world so much, in so little time. And created with intensity… knowing better than the rest of us that life is short, but anything is possible. I’m honored to have known you. Thank you for sharing your gift with us 🙏🏻.”