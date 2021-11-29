Kim Kardashian

The Skims founder honored her friend’s memory with an emotional Instagram post. “God doesn’t make mistakes. I know that but I still can’t help but ask why,” she wrote alongside a series of photos of the designer. “Why Virgil?! Why him so soon? it’s simply hard to understand why. I have a hard time understanding why so many pure souls were taken away so early.”

The reality star also shared her support for his widow, Shannon. “Because you loved and supported Virgil the way that you did, he was able to give so much of himself everyone else,” she wrote. “So thank you truly for sharing him with us the way that you did. Virgil’s legacy will live on forever through Shannon, Lowe and Grey.”