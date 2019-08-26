vmas VMAs 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles By Emily Rekstis August 26, 2019 Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock 33 34 / 33 Ava Max In a red, silver and black space-like suit complete with a cape, metallic leggings and platform boots. Back to top More News Alyson Stoner Reminisces About Working With Missy Elliott Ahead of VMAs 2019 Reunion Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron Attend 2019 MTV Video Music Awards Afterparty Together Missy Elliott Dances With Alyson Stoner, Lizzo Sends a Message and More Memorable Moments From the 2019 VMAs More News