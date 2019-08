Bebe Rexha

The “I’m a Mess” singer’s brows were on fleek thanks to makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. To get them this sharp and striking, he took the soft brown color from Revlon’s ColorStay Brow Shape and Glow to shade the inner brow for a feathery effect. Then to ”cut” them for a standout finish he mixed Revlon PhotoReady Candid in Vanilla and Light and applied around the hairs.