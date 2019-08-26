VMAs VMAs 2019: See the Stars Getting Ready Before the Show By Beth Shapouri August 26, 2019 Courtesy of Normani/Instagram 8 9 / 8 Normani Golden girl! The singer stopped by a spa for a quick mask before the show. Back to top More News Alyson Stoner Reminisces About Working With Missy Elliott Ahead of VMAs 2019 Reunion Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron Attend 2019 MTV Video Music Awards Afterparty Together Missy Elliott Dances With Alyson Stoner, Lizzo Sends a Message and More Memorable Moments From the 2019 VMAs More News