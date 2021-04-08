Celebrity Style Catsuits! Florals! Fans Are Freaking Out Over Britney Spears’ Outfits in New Reels — Watch! By Samantha Holender April 8, 2021 Courtesy of Britney Spears/Instagram 4 1 / 4 Floral Power Florals for spring? The singer rocks a pink mini! Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Khloe Kardashian’s Unedited Bikini Photo Controversy Is Wild — Here’s Everything We Know So Far 21 Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits No One Will Ever Know Are Tummy-Control More News