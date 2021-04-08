Celebrity Style

Catsuits! Florals! Fans Are Freaking Out Over Britney Spears’ Outfits in New Reels — Watch! 

By
Fans Are Freaking Out Over Britney Spears’ Outfits in New Reels — Watch
Britney Spears. Courtesy of Britney Spears/Instagram
4
4 / 4
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

Oh So Classic

The star wears her favorite peasant blouse as she struts on the balcony. 

Back to top