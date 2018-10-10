Their Style Icons and How Beyoncé Influences Them

When it comes to their fashion icons, Chloe and Halle have a long list. “We’re really loving Beyoncé, Solange, Rihanna, Zoe Kravitz’s style right now,” Chloe reveals. And as for how Beyoncé has personally affected the items in their closet? It all comes down to confidence and being able to wear whatever you want. “Seeing her perform every night and being incredibly confident in herself has inspired us to become even more confident in ourselves. She’s such an amazing role model to women all around the world,” Halle dishes. “Being comfortable in your own skin is what we’re all about. I personally strive for comfort in all of my looks and love being able to share how I’m feeling through style.”