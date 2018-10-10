What Went Into Picking Out Their Favorite Looks

For Halle, comfort is everything to her especially when she’s busy touring from city to city. “We’re always on the go and I like to stay comfortable while I’m on tour. Teva combines really cute styles with great comfort options and that’s really important to me,” she says. As for Chloe? She wanted to experiment with her usual looks. “I was excited to pick out items like the Indio Jewel and Ember Moc because my style tends to be a bit more boho-chic. I like to pair the sandals with bright and fun socks to make them pop and add my own personal flare.”