Why They Don’t Have Fashion Regrets and Trends They Can’t Wait to Try

With all their different outfit changes, the girls stay strong and don’t regret any of their past looks. “We express ourselves through fashion in every stage of our lives and we really appreciate each look we’ve been able to put together over the years,” Chloe explains. “The evolution of our fashion sense just speaks to how we’ve grown. It’s fun to look back and see how we’ve changed and grown,” Halle adds. What we can expect to see them rocking next? “I can’t wait to try black lipstick,” Chloe admits. “I’ve been saving it for the fall and I’m excited to pull out my hot boots again and more scarves.” As for Halle? “I’m excited to wear oversized sweaters and snuggly socks!”