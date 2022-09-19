Where Is the Royal Jewelry Collection?
During her reign, Queen Elizabeth had access to her own private collection of jewels as well as gems that made up the Crown Jewels. The Crown Jewels belong to the nation and are protected at the Tower of London.
Royal expert Omid Scobie, who hosts the “On Heir” podcast, told Us Weekly in 2019 that Elizabeth’s personal assemblage is housed “in a vault under Buckingham Palace.” He explained that the designated space can only be accessed by elevator and is the size of an “ice rink.”
"Each tiara is in its own wooden box," Scobie added.