Who Has Borrowed From the Queen’s Personal Collection?
In addition to Kate’s frequent use of the Lover’s Knot Tiara, Meghan famously wore Queen Mary’s Bandeau Tiara to her 2018 wedding to Harry. At an exhibition showcasing items from their wedding day later that year, the duchess shared in a voice recording that it was a “surreal” experience to select the headpiece with her grandmother-in-law.
When Princess Eugenie wed Jack Brooksbank in 2018, she also wore a dazzling tiara from the royal collection. The princess looked ravishing in the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, which was originally created by Parisian jewelry house Boucheron for British socialite Dame Margaret Greville in 1919, according to The Knot.
Camilla has also been lent different jewels, including brooches and necklaces.