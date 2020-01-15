Beauty News Yara Shahidi Unveils 3 Limited-Edition Shades of Bobbi Brown Lip Gloss Inspired by Her ‘Many Moods’ By Marisa Petrarca January 15, 2020 3 1 / 3 In the Flow “It’s a rosy color that I love. A springtime pop of color.” $27, bobbibrowncosmetics.com Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News How Stars Earned Their SAG Cards: Rami Malek, Jennifer Lawrence and More! Chris Harrison Previews ‘Gut-Wrenching’ End of ‘The Bachelor Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News