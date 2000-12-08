Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Sweeps

test embeds

By

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Samsung Galaxy A11 6.4' A115M/DS 32GB 2GB RAM (GSM Only, No CDMA) International Version - No Warranty (Black)
SAMSUNG
$179.00
Grab the Isavera Fat Freezing System for $95 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 17, 2019, but are subject to change.

We’ve been told a time or two that abs are made in the kitchen — however, we’re here to say that’s not always true. Sometimes, abs start in the kitchen and need a little help or assistance to reach their full potential along the way. When that’s the case, reviewers suggest turning to the Isavera Fat Freezing System.

This at-home fat freezing system is reportedly the simple, safe and non-invasive way to target problematic areas and destroy body fat deposits. How? Easy, it removes the middle man — otherwise known as any gimmicky machines — and turns to a basic system to get the job done.

Here, you’ll find an all-inclusive kit that features two gel-packs that will trigger fat loss without harming the skin. All anyone has to do is gently attach the waist trimmer-like gel pack onto any of those hard to reach areas — stomachs, butts, thighs or arms — and wait for the magic to start. The verdict?
youtube

JW

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies


Vimeo

INsta

Fb

 

 

Twitter

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Related Stories