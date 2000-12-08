test embeds

We’ve been told a time or two that abs are made in the kitchen — however, we’re here to say that’s not always true. Sometimes, abs start in the kitchen and need a little help or assistance to reach their full potential along the way. When that’s the case, reviewers suggest turning to the Isavera Fat Freezing System.

This at-home fat freezing system is reportedly the simple, safe and non-invasive way to target problematic areas and destroy body fat deposits. How? Easy, it removes the middle man — otherwise known as any gimmicky machines — and turns to a basic system to get the job done.

Here, you’ll find an all-inclusive kit that features two gel-packs that will trigger fat loss without harming the skin. All anyone has to do is gently attach the waist trimmer-like gel pack onto any of those hard to reach areas — stomachs, butts, thighs or arms — and wait for the magic to start. The verdict?

youtube

JW



In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Vimeo

INsta

Fb

Twitter

The VEGAN Emerald Isle pizza. A white bean pesto spread topped with kale, olives, and spiced walnuts. absolutely amazing. #yourmarket @ Old City Market And Oven https://t.co/y01fKtOtHo — Old City Market and Oven (@oldcitymarketdc) June 7, 2019