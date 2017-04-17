Zendaya Dyes Her Mom’s Hair A Slew Of Pastel Colors

We already knew Zendaya can sing, dance and act. But it turns out she has a few other hidden talents too.



The K.C. Undercover actress recently revealed that, on top of everything else she does perfectly, she can also color hair.

Just did a light color and style on my mommy...I mean....I could open up a salon at this point💗💜 @clairemaree64 pic.twitter.com/4cELu9ZyoV — Zendaya (@Zendaya) April 14, 2017

Claire Stoermer, Zendaya’s mother, was her guinea pig. Afterward, the "Replay" singer showed off her work in a bird’s eye view on her Twitter account on Friday, April 14. She flawlessly scattered pastel-hued highlights throughout her mom's naturally blonde hair — and the on-trend result looked professionally done!

“Just did a light color and style on my mommy...I mean....I could open up a salon at this point,” Zendaya, who also has her own shoe line, wrote on Twitter.

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Indeed, she could offer hairstyling and makeup services. The California native, who is a Covergirl ambassador, did her own makeup for the 2016 Grammy Awards on February 15 in Los Angeles. Using all Covergirl products, she hit the red carpet looking flawless with a perfectly contoured face and a pink pout.

