Hair

Zendaya Dyes Her Mom’s Hair A Slew Of Pastel Colors

By Tess Kornfeld
Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images

We already knew Zendaya can sing, dance and act. But it turns out she has a few other hidden talents too.

The K.C. Undercover actress recently revealed that, on top of everything else she does perfectly, she can also color hair.

Claire Stoermer, Zendaya’s mother, was her guinea pig. Afterward, the "Replay" singer showed off her work in a bird’s eye view on her Twitter account on Friday, April 14. She flawlessly scattered pastel-hued highlights throughout her mom's naturally blonde hair — and the on-trend result looked professionally done!

“Just did a light color and style on my mommy...I mean....I could open up a salon at this point,” Zendaya, who also has her own shoe line, wrote on Twitter.

Indeed, she could offer hairstyling and makeup services. The California native, who is a Covergirl ambassador, did her own makeup for the 2016 Grammy Awards on February 15 in Los Angeles. Using all Covergirl products, she hit the red carpet looking flawless with a perfectly contoured face and a pink pout.

