Breaking celebrity news, exclusive access to the biggest stars, obsessive entertainment coverage, expert beauty and style tips, and more.

Editor: Maria Fontoura

Today’s Us Weekly brings the iconic brand’s addictive, obsessive and exclusive celebrity coverage into its next era.

Since its founding in 1977, Us Weekly has been a pop-culture juggernaut, building authority through the decades with smart, irreverent coverage of the entertainment industry. Today the brand reaches more than 40 million consumers per month across its print, digital and social platforms, delivering breaking news and in-the-know celebrity content from every angle. With insider access, exclusive interviews and original video and photography, Us connects readers with their favorite stars in a way no other publication can.

When celebrities aren’t inviting Us into their homes for cover shoots and interviews, they’re sharing what’s in their bags in one of our best-known — and most imitated — franchises. Famous moms and dads give Us parenting tips and share family-friendly recipes. Musicians let Us in on their backstage rituals, models and influencers share their beauty routines and actors take Us through a day in their lives. Daily photo galleries highlight celebrity party scenes and live awards-show coverage showcases the glittering fashion and wild moments audiences can’t get enough of. Combined with unparalleled reality-TV reporting, original movie reviews and exclusive clips from upcoming shows and films, Us Weekly’s wall-to-wall entertainment coverage is a one-stop destination for pop-culture obsessed fans.

As one of a360media’s flagship Entertainment & Lifestyle Group brands, Us Weekly’s access, authority, and uplifting content continues to reshape and influence the landscape of today’s newsstand. a360media brands serve the latest culture and content to more than 91 million fans and readers each month. Since 2021, a360media’s restructured brand portfolio focuses on entertainment, lifestyle, women’s health, and special interests. One third of all magazines sold at retail are a360media titles, making the company the largest publisher in the U.S. (both in retail sales and units sold).