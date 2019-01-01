Nearly a year after Anthony Bourdain’s death by suicide, the late chef is being remembered by a bevy of celebrity friends in a new book. The tome, which is fittingly called Anthony Bourdain Remembered, features tributes from pals including former president Barack Obama, filmmaker Ken Burns and more. The collection of quotes and photographs was […]
Food
Celebrities really are just like Us! Need proof? Even famous people occasionally have a food-related moment that makes you laugh, scratch your head or both. For example, Kim Kardashian owned the fact that she was (and still is) not exactly sure what a pickle is. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star discussed the popular […]
Tomat-oh no! Ariana Grande has figured out what caused her illness that forced her to cancel two Florida concerts. “Update: we discovered ….. that ….. i had an unfortunate allergic reaction to tomatoes and my throat pretty much closed,” Grande, 25, explained via Instagram on Wednesday, May 29. “Still feels like i’m swallowing a cactus […]
Kourtney Kardashian is nothing if not a trendsetter. Though the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hasn’t had a microwave in her house for years, she does have something she refers to as a “mobile hot beverage station” next to her bed. In a recent post on Kardashian’s lifestyle website, Poosh, the team explains that […]
Tom Schwartz is one generous bar owner! The Vanderpump Rules star, who co-owns Tom Tom with pal Tom Sandoval and bosses Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd, recently gave a fan money so he/she could afford to travel to the Los Angeles hot spot. The 36-year-old revealed via social media on Monday, May 27, that someone […]
The Game of Thrones cast was certainly well-fed as they filmed the show’s final season! During a two-hour documentary titled The Last Watch, which gave viewers a look at everything that went into creating the series’ last six episodes, it was revealed that even though the drama was often filmed in remote locations, there was […]
Chipotle is celebrating sports the only way it knows how: with free burritos. The chain announced on Tuesday, May 28, that it is dishing out up to one million dollars of free burritos through the rest of the professional basketball season. So, how exactly do you get in on the action? Per the rules of […]
Little Stormi Webster has quite the adventurous palate! Though she’s only 15 months old, the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott has already eaten several foods her own mom didn’t try until she was a teenager. For example, in a vlog shared by Jenner’s pal, Heather Sanders, on Sunday, May 26, the proud mom […]
IHOP is getting ready to strike again with yet another change to its name. The restaurant chain first teased the name shift in a tweet shared from its official Twitter account on Monday, May 27. More specifically, the International House of Pancakes tweeted a video in which the word “IHOb” transforms into “IHOP,” a reference […]
Kourtney Kardashian knows how to indulge! In a recent post on her lifestyle website, Poosh, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opened up about what she eats on her “cheat days,” a.k.a. days when rules and strict eating regimens are typically ignored. Though the reality star is known for her adherence to restrictive diets, […]
Stars’ Memorial Day meals were on point this year! The holiday, which fell on Monday, May 27, is meant to honor the military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. As the unofficial start to summer, it’s also typically marked by some truly tasty eats. For Grammy winner Cardi B, the […]
Certain food trends are a thing of the past, at least according to these famous faces! It’s not unusual for a handful of foods to occupy a popular perch in the culinary world (kale still remains well-liked years after stars such as Beyoncé and Jennifer Aniston gave it a boost), but according to a bevy […]
Soda isn’t the only beverage that comes in a can these days. Over the past several years, canned wine has evolved from a libation you’d hardly consider, to one that deserves a spot in your fridge, and rightfully so. Not only does canned wine taste just as good as its bottled counterparts, but it’s much […]
On the hunt for a mouth-watering recipe that’s perfect for the start of summer? Look no further than Richard Blais‘ tomato watermelon poke! The vegetarian-friendly dish manages to look exactly like a bowl of freshly sliced raw tuna, but there’s no fish needed for this easy-to-make meal. “This is a great vegetarian option for poke […]
It’s safe to say Dwyane Wade can cross Price Is Right contestant off of his list of future career options! According to Gabrielle Union, who is married to the former pro basketball player, the onetime star of the Miami Heat (who retired in April months after welcoming daughter Kaavia James with Union) is having some […]
Seeing pink! Kylie Jenner hosted the kickoff party for her KylieSkin line in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 21, and even though the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been known to throw an elaborately themed soiree or two in her day, she kept the focus of this event simple. The event space was […]
Wendy Williams has some choice words for Kim Kardashian. The talk show host took aim at Kardashian during the Hot Topics segment on the Tuesday, May 21, episode of The Wendy Williams Show because of the reality star’s mysterious tweets calling out Jack in the Box, which were posted the previous day. “Kim Kardashian is […]
Fast food restaurants on Twitter can be totally savage, and no one is safe! Though the likes of Wendy’s, Taco Bell, Burger King and other food-centric Twitter accounts have be known to lob insults at one another every now and again, it turns out that regular people and yes, even celebrities, aren’t immune to a […]
It’s been a tough day for Jamie Oliver. The celebrity chef took to Twitter on Tuesday, May 21, to announce that his restaurant group, which comprises 25 eateries across Britain, had gone into administration, meaning all but three properties are slated to close immediately. The British term, which is a form of creditor protection, means […]