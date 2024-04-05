Summer may be two months away, but Paige DeSorbo is getting into the spirit of the season with her new signature cocktail.

Ahead of a panel at the 2024 Michigan Fashion Media Summit, DeSorbo, 31, surprised a local Summer House watch party by transforming a bar into a tropical paradise to launch her and Malibu’s new cocktail recipe, the Malibu Paige Breeze.

“Before coming to Michigan, I heard from the local gigglers that the weather has been bleak, so I felt like I had to bring the summer vibes with me and well, that’s what I did and what better way to celebrate my partnership with Malibu,” she said in an on-site interview. “Summer may still be 77 days away but to help it come sooner, I’m picking up the tab for the first 77 Malibu Paige Breezes served tonight because honestly, it’s never too early to lean into a summer mindset.”

DeSorbo leaned into the event’s theme with her look by sporting a white tank with an embroidered cocktail glass on it, as well as a white Malibu hat with blue detailing. The Bravo star was all smiles while toasting drinks with fans.

The easy-to-make, one-step recipe features Malibu’s original white rum with coconut liqueur, plus tropical ingredients such as cranberry and pineapple juice.

DeSorbo will speak about Summer House, her “Giggly Squad” podcast and all things fashion at the Michigan Fashion Media Summit’s Celebrity, Styling & Strategy: The Business Behind “The Look” panel on Friday, April 5.

Scroll down to check out DeSorbo’s full cocktail recipe:

Summer House airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Malibu Paige Breeze Recipe

Ingredients:

1 Part Malibu

1 Part Sparkling Water

1/2 Part Cranberry Juice

1/2 Part Pineapple Juice

Instructions:

1. Nice and simple — just add in a glass with ice. Top off with your fave fruit or cocktail accessory!