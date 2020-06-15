Podcasts

Us Weekly’s lineup of original podcasts are free to listen! Get all the latest in celebrity news with exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes scoop you won’t hear anywhere else.

Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood is breaking down the biggest stories and scandals each week

Episode 83

Saweetie Talks Her New Summer Anthem and Black Lives Matter
A summer anthem and a global movement. Saweetie is inspiring her fans with her new music and making a call to action to fight systemic racism, speaking all about it on Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast. The singer,...
Episode 82

Love, Loss and … Botox? LadyGang’s Becca, Keltie and Jac Get Real in Book
The LadyGang has always been unfiltered, but in their new book, Becca Tobin, Keltie Knight and Jac Vanek will likely surprise even their most dedicated podcast listeners. Books Stars Are Reading Amid Quarantine “We...
Episode 81

Porsha Williams Gets Real About Protesting: ‘My Child's Future Is on the Line’
Porsha Williams has a platform – and she’s not afraid to use it. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star opened up about her involvement in the Black Lives Matter movement on the new episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood”...
Episode 80

Captain Sandy on Chances Hannah Would Hook Up With a Charter Guest — Again
Captain Sandy Yawn always has her hands full while driving the charter yacht on Below Deck Mediterranean, but one thing she doesn’t have to worry about anymore? Hannah Ferrier flirting with guests. Couples Who Survived...
Episode 79

Machine Gun Kelly ‘Looked Romantic’ With Mystery Woman Before Megan News
Not exclusive? Machine Gun Kelly was spotted getting cozy with a mystery woman days before news of his budding romance with Megan Fox broke. Machine Gun Kelly’s Dating History A source tells Us Weekly exclusively...
Watch With Us features exclusive interviews with your favorite small screen stars

Episode 106

'Big Brother' 22: All-Stars Season Pushed Back — Plus, Cast Update
Hopefully, a season full of returnees is worth the wait! In June, Us Weekly exclusively broke the news that a second all-star season of Big Brother is in the works at CBS, with the network eyeing returnees for season 22 this...
Episode 105

Faith Stowers Would 'Love' to Return to 'Vanderpump Rules' After Firings
Looking to the future. Faith Stowers would absolutely want to return to Bravo if given the chance, especially following the recent firings at Vanderpump Rules. 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast's Biggest Controversies and Scandals “I...
Episode 104

Taylor Selfridge, Cory Wharton Share 'Biggest' Challenge After Mila's Birth
Lessons to learn! Taylor Selfridge and Cory Wharton opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about adjusting to life with their 1-month-old daughter, Mila. 'Teen Mom OG' Tots in Before and After Pics: How They've Grown! “It...
Episode 103

Candace Cameron Bure Teases Major Surprise Returns on 'Fuller House' Finale
Getting ready to say goodbye — with some help from her friends. Candace Cameron Bure joined the “Watch With Us” podcast on Thursday, May 28, and revealed that longtime Full House fans will definitely want to watch the...
Episode 102

Are Wes and Bananas the Strongest Alliance in 'Challenge' History?
The strongest alliance ever? The Challenge: Total Madness features the pairing that the world never saw coming: Wes Bergmann and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. The longtime reality stars have been on dozens of Challenges...
Here For The Right Reasons is your go-to resource for all things Bachelor Nation

Episode 19

New
DeAnna Pappas Still Can’t Believe Brad Didn't Pick Anyone on ‘The Bachelor’
It’s been more than a decade since Brad Womack infamously dumped both of his finalists during the season 11 finale of The Bachelor, but co-runner-up DeAnna Pappas still can’t believe he sent her and Jenni Croft packing. 15...
Episode 18

Why Didn’t 'The Bachelor: GOAT' Include Kaitlyn and Shawn’s Proposal?
The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! revisited Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth’s love story on Monday, June 15, but noticeably left out the moment he got down on one knee in 2015. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn...
Episode 17

Bachelor’s Seinne Fleming: The Franchise’s Diversity Issue Is ‘Isolating’ Viewers 
Speaking out. Former Bachelor contestant Seinne Fleming believes the popular franchise is alienating viewers due to its ongoing diversity problem. Former 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Leads: Where Are They Now Fleming,...
Episode 16

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph's Split 'Was Coming for a While'
A different dynamic. Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph‘s split was a long time coming after their romance fizzled out into friendship, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. Celebrity Splits of 2020 “Cassie...
Episode 15

Victoria Fuller Leaves Chris Soules’ Farm in Iowa, Jokes She ‘Escaped’
Goodbye farm life? Victoria Fuller is on the move after weeks at Chris Soules’ home in Arlington, Iowa. Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller Are Quarantined Together: Pics As discussed on Us Weekly’s “Here for...
Catch up with the ladies of New York, Beverly Hills and more on Getting Real with the Housewives

Episode 12

NeNe Leakes Laughs Off Rumors She’s Been Fired From ‘RHOA’
She said what she said! NeNe Leakes laughed off rumors that she has been fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta ahead of season 13. Former ‘RHOA’ Stars: Where Are They Now? “I can’t chileeeeeeee,”...
Episode 11

Brielle Biermann Hopes Mom Kim Never Returns to 'RHOA': It's 'Not Good'
Stay where you are! Despite NeNe Leakes wanting Kim Zolciak-Biermann back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Brielle Biermann is hoping that doesn’t happen. “I don’t know why she would. She has her own TV show and it’s...
Episode 10

RHOBH’s Erika Jayne Defends Her Police Officer Son From Haters
Erika Jayne showed her police officer son, Tommy Zizzo, support via social media after a commenter tried to shade him following the death of George Floyd in police custody. Chrissy Teigen and More Stars Donate to Bail...
Episode 9

How Tamra Judge Feels About Shannon Beador’s Friendship with Kelly Dodd
Unfollowed! Tamra Judge revealed the reason she unfollowed Shannon Beador on Instagram, and it has to do with her newfound friendship with Kelly Dodd. “I don’t want to see it. I knew that she was probably going to have...
Episode 8

RHONY's Elyse Slaine on Bethenny Frankel Friendship: 'We Drifted Apart'
An accidental housewife! Fans of The Real Housewives of New York City may have noticed a new face popping up during season 12 of the show, and it turns out, Elyse Slaine, is just as surprised as everyone else. “This whole...
GT Banner

Get Tressed with Us brings in the biggest names in style and beauty

Episode 100

Listen to Miss Fame Tell Us How a Lipstick Can Change Your Life
We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news —...
Episode 99

Listen to ‘RHONY’ Matchmaker Give Us Tips for Socially-Distant Dating
We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news —...
Episode 98

Bryce Scarlett Tells Us the Hair Mistakes Not to Make in Lockdown
We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news —...
Episode 97

Alicia Keys’ Makeup Pro Reveals the Secrets of Her No-Makeup Makeup Looks
We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from...
Episode 96

Why Hailey Baldwin’s Skin Guru Dr. Barbara Sturm Cautions Against Retinol— Listen!
We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news —...
