Pump Rules’ Lala Kent Looks Unrecognizable on Set of New Movie: Pic
What Tori Spelling Thinks About Social Media Trolls Bullying Her Children
Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj Deny Feud Rumors: 'We Love Each Other'
Watch the Best Awards Show Moments of 2019
Ryan Reynolds’ Groomer Dishes on Working With Hollywood’s Hottest Guys
These Chic Booties Are Only $50 and We Need Them in Every Color
Ariana Grande Through the Years
Joy Behar Slammed After Blackface Halloween Photo Resurfaces
Ricki Lake: I 'Found a Brilliant New Love' After My Ex's Death
First Joint Interview! 4 Revelations About Justin and Hailey's Marriage
Julia, Dermot, Cameron! 'My Best Friend's Wedding' Cast Reunites: Pic
Will Kate and William Be Godparents to Meghan and Harry's Baby?
JJ Lane Reveals Which Bachelor Nation Pals Are Invited to His Wedding!
While some roses stand the test of time, others wilt before the Neil Lane engagement ring can be resized. The Bachelor premiered on ABC in March 2002 with Alex Michel dubbed the world’s most eligible Bachelor. More than 20 women competed for his heart and one of the most successful reality TV franchises was […]
To be expected? Michelle Rodriguez shared her thoughts on her Fast and the Furious costars’ feuds exclusively with Us Weekly. “Boys will be boys,” the actress, 40, told Us at amfAR Gala New York on Wednesday, February 6. “And you know what? There’s always some sort of conflict when tribes meet and they get bigger. I think that’s the […]
There will be no host at the 91st Academy Awards, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson told a fan on social media that he was offered the gig, but he had to turn it down because he is busy filming the sequel to 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. […]
Nothing like a little reunion! Stars from both TV and film are constantly reuniting in Hollywood, whether it be on a red carpet or for a new project. Check out stars — from shows and movies like That ’70s Show, Saved by the Bell and Full House — that have come together years after they took their last bows together
More than a year after calling it quits, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are still keeping a distance from each other. “They don’t have contact or a relationship,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. ”Jen and Justin have gone their separate ways and really closed that chapter of their lives,” the source reveals. “It was […]
Taylor Swift is nominated for a Grammy this year and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s flick The Favourite is up for a leading 12 nods at the BAFTA Film Awards, but the pop star does not plan on attending either ceremony, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly exclusively. One insider confirms that Swift, 29, will be […]
Chuck Taylors have been in style since the ‘70s, and we’re pretty sure they’re not going out of style any time soon, nor would we want them to. They’re a true everyday staple sneaker, and we always make sure to have one pair in our closet, minimum. So when Converse collaborates with Comme des Garcons, […]
Cardi B isn’t one to shy away from sharing her thoughts! The “Bodak Yellow” rapper didn’t hold back when she spoke out about her split from estranged husband, Offset, in a new interview published on Thursday, February 7. “I decided on my own,” Cardi, 26, explained to Harper’s Bazaar for the March cover story when […]
It may be the middle of winter in NYC, but that didn’t stop celebs from showing some major skin at the 2019 amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday, February 6. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian led the way in slinky vintage Versace numbers that flaunted their famous curves, and that was just […]
It sounds like Princess Charlotte is a foodie in the making! The 3-year-old’s mom, Duchess Kate, let it spill during a visit to the Lavender Primary School in Enfield Town, England, on Tuesday, February 5, that her only daughter has quite the sophisticated palate. According to the royal, who is also mom of Prince George, […]
Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian and more celebs have traded in their gowns for pantsuits and stunned on the red carpet.
Ariana Grande has no time for drama! The “7 Rings” songstress had just two simple — but sweet — words to say about her ex-fiancé, Pete Davidson, and his flirtatious fling with Kate Beckinsale. “So cute!” Grande, 25, shouted to TMZ reporters on Thursday, February 7, when asked about the Saturday Night Live comedian, 25, […]
Step aside puppy videos, Khloé Kardashian’s latest Instagram Story might just be the cutest thing to hit the Internet this week. On Wednesday, February 6, the youngest Kardashian sister posted a video of her and niece (and daughter of Rob Kardashian) Dream Renée playing with a bright red lipstick and it’s almost too cute to […]
Keeping it real! Milla Jovovich knows that her two children live a “privileged life,” but the actress opened up about how she keeps her 11-year-old daughter, Ever, from becoming “entitled.” “It’s about having an open conversation every time,” the model told Us Weekly exclusively at the amFAR Gala New York on Wednesday, February 6. “Every time […]
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin waited to have sex for the first time until they were married. The pair confirmed their pre-marital celibacy in the March 2019 cover story of Vogue. In the interview, the “Baby” singer extensively detailed his feelings about sex, mental health and religion, revealing that he had “a legitimate problem with sex” […]
Looking back! Cardi B struggled with postpartum depression after welcoming her daughter, Kulture, and the rapper revealed that it hit her very suddenly. “I thought I was going to avoid it,” the rapper, 26, said in Harper’s Bazaar‘s March issue cover story, which was published on Thursday, February 7. “When I gave birth, the doctor told […]
The key to improving your overall health and wellness is making smart choices at meal time. “Food plays a major role in our lives,” Kroger Health President Colleen Lindholz tells Us Weekly. “We believe it’s medicine and can prevent disease before it even starts.” But eating better can be challenging, so Kroger’s aiming to help […]
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle aren’t the only stylish royals we’re obsessing over these days! In fact, Queen Letizia of Spain is another fashion icon who deserves a crown for her sartorial skills. The regent knows her way around colorful coats, feminine two-pieces, jumpsuits and, of course, always looks immaculate for state events — and she rocks […]
It was a good night, indeed! The peacock, bee, raven and monster performed together to open the Wednesday, February 6, episode of The Masked Singer, jamming out to Black Eyed Peas’ “I’ve Got a Feeling.” “I have no idea who any of you are, but all I know is all of you are so lovable in […]
Screaming, tears, a game-ending injury and the first elimination. The Challenge: War of the Worlds didn’t waste any time. The season 33 premiere, which aired on Wednesday, February 5, began with the vets coming face to face with the prospects in the middle of the desert. The newcomers were made up of fresh faces to […]
Celebs were out and about this week, from Josh Duhamel enjoying Elton John’s music at his farewell concert tour, to Chloé Grace Moretz hosting a birthday dinner for her brother, to Lily Collins looking comfy in Salt Lake City, Utah. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to! — Josh […]
While it certainly doesn’t feel like it right now (we’re dressed in puffer jackets and about 17 layers of sweaters, thermals, scarves and vests) spring is truly just around the corner. OK, not “just around” the corner, but it’s slowly but surely inching closer and closer! Dreaming of a day where getting dressed doesn’t involve […]
A new kind of normal. When Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck started a family, they had to adapt to life with little privacy. The Peppermint actress, 46, reflected on raising three children with ex-husband Affleck, also 46, in the public eye in a piece for WSJ Magazine’s March Women’s Style Issue. “How do you adapt […]
Proud wifey! Hilarie Burton gushed over her husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s philanthropic work in a heartfelt tweet. The One Tree Hill alum, 36, shared Astor Services’ post about the Walking Dead star, 52, who spent time volunteering with the organization on Wednesday, February 6. “I love how these kids respond to @JDMorgan, the biggest kid […]
In October 2018, Cameron Monaghan revealed that he was exiting Shameless after starring on the series since its debut. However, on Thursday, January 31, Showtime announced Ian Gallagher will be back for season 10 – and Monaghan can’t wait. “I think that with a show that’s been going on for as long as it is, contracts end; it […]
Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici still can’t believe they met on The Bachelor. “I think the funny thing is, is a lot of times, Catherine and I have to stop and remind each other that we met on The Bachelor and it just seems so absurd because we’re so normal,” Lowe, 35, told Us Weekly […]
Making it official. Tom Arnold filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Ashley Groussman, in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 6, Us Weekly can confirm. The 59-year-old actor cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, but did not list an official date of separation. Arnold and Groussman, who tied the knot in 2009, […]
Nicole Scherzinger may be a musical powerhouse, but the singer excels at another physical pursuit too: keeping her body in tip-top shape. Now, she swings by the Us Weekly studios to share her fitness and diet secrets. “I like to switch it up and try a lot of different things. And I can’t talk too […]
The Masked Singer continues to shock viewers week after week when a new celebrity is unveiled – but it’s not just surprising the audiences. Judge Nicole Scherzinger told Us Weekly exclusively that she’s continuously caught off guard when each singer takes off their oversize mask. So, who was the most surprising? During the January 23 […]
From Dancing With the Stars to The Talk! Carrie Ann Inaba officially took over Julie Chen‘s spot on The Talk this month after the longtime host stepped down following allegations of sexual misconduct made against husband and former CBS CEO Les Moonves. However, there’s been nothing but love between Chen and Inaba. “Julie sent me […]
They kept the faith. When John Travolta and Kelly Preston’s teenage son Jett died from a seizure in 2009, the pair didn’t know how they were going to survive without him. “It’s the worst thing that’s ever happened in my life,” the actor has said. “The truth is, I didn’t know if I was going […]