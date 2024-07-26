Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is proudly showing off her new ink.

The 32-year-old took to social media on Thursday, July 25, to share a video clip featuring her latest tattoos.

Set to Jordin Sparks‘ “Tattoo,” Blanchard began by revealing a large back tattoo seemingly inspired by a phoenix. The striking design was prominently featured at the start of her TikTok video, which she also shared on Instagram.

The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star showed off another meaningful tattoo on her forearm. This inking is inspired by the Unalome, a Buddhist and Hindu symbol representing the path to freedom. Blanchard included a diagram in her video to explain its significance.

Fans were also treated to a glimpse of the matching husky dog tattoos she got with her partner, Ken Urker. Blanchard made sure to tag her cousin, Bobby Pitre, and his Louisiana shop, Sailor Bob’s Tattoo Parlor, where they got the tattoos earlier this year. She also tagged the artist, Nadiya Vizier, in her post.

In the caption, Blanchard clarified the timeline of her new body art, writing, “DISCLOSURE: All tattoos were done BEFORE pregnancy.”

Blanchard was released from prison in December and is currently expecting her first baby with Urker.

“I know the rumors have been flying around for quite some time now, and I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant,” Blanchard said in a YouTube video earlier this month. “Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January 2025.”

Although the pregnancy was “not planned,” Blanchard expressed that both she and Urker “are very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood.”

Before her relationship with Urker, Blanchard was married to Ryan Scott Anderson for less than two years. She filed for divorce in April and clarified to Us Weekly the following month that Urker “honestly wasn’t” the reason behind her divorce from Anderson. However, she acknowledged that her past with Urker had caused tension in her marriage.

Blanchard met both Urker and Anderson while serving time in prison for the 2015 murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, who allegedly abused her throughout her childhood. Blanchard served seven years of a ten-year sentence before being granted parole last year. . (Her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn, who physically committed the murder, was convicted of first-degree murder in 2018 and is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.)